Mild temperatures to close out the week

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY: Departing high pressure will bring mostly clear skies early with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs reach the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies move into the region for the bulk of the day with highs reaching the 30s. Lows will be in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries possible overnight.

SUNDAY: A weak area of low pressure to our southeast will keep us mostly cloudy with a slight chance for flurries. The best chance for light snow will be over NW Wisconsin, but minimal accumulation is expected. Highs reach the 30s with lows in the 20s.

MONDAY: A slight chance for flurries continues into Monday with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s and teens.

