Mild temperatures to close out the week

FRIDAY: Departing high pressure will bring mostly clear skies early with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs reach the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies move into the region for the bulk of the day with highs reaching the 30s. Lows will be in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries possible overnight.

SUNDAY: A weak area of low pressure to our southeast will keep us mostly cloudy with a slight chance for flurries. The best chance for light snow will be over NW Wisconsin, but minimal accumulation is expected. Highs reach the 30s with lows in the 20s.

MONDAY: A slight chance for flurries continues into Monday with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s and teens.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.