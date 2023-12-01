Hermantown Hockey embracing growing pains

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Hermantown Hawks are known for their on-ice dominance year after year.

Last year, they came up just shy of another state championship in a heartbreaking 2-1 loss.

This year, they’re welcoming the new season with open arms. In the off-season, 10 Hermantown players graduated while 18 new guys were added.

Head Coach Pat Andrews is not shying away from this youthful bunch. He said it’s all about staying patient, giving his players grace all the while enjoying the process.

On Friday, a few sophomores will see their very first varsity starts.

“Four of them, at this time tomorrow, will be in the lineup in the top nine, which is crazy,” Andrews said. “It definitely bodes well for our future and there might be some growing pains along the way, but I know they’ll figure it out. Come Christmas or mid-January, I think this team could look different or even better than it is right now”

Hermantown Senior Forward Will Esterbrooks said they’ll have to work a little harder this season.

“I think we just have to play more structured and play more physical. We aren’t as skilled as we have been, but we still have a good D-core and our forwards are still good too. We just gotta work harder to score this year and hopefully take her back to state.”

The Hawks open up their season on the road Friday against Cretin-Derham Hall. Their home opener is set for next Saturday against Centennial.

