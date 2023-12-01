Duluth YWCA receives $15k donation for at-risk mothers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -A donation made Thursday will fund a new program helping at-risk moms and their kids stay safe online.

AT&T donated a total of $15,000 to the Duluth YWCA in hopes of protecting young women and their children from online trafficking.

The new program is offered through the Duluth Spirit Valley Young Mothers Program and will include online safety and digital literacy. The program will offer three courses twice a year.

YWCA Executive Director Beth Burt hopes this new program will give young mothers the support they need to keep their children safe.

“I’m really excited to see them as parents and interact with how they’re gonna move forward, helping to keep their child safe online,” said Burt.

She says the YWCA is still looking for donations to help at-risk mothers.

Click here for more information on how to donate.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.