$800K in scholarships available to Northland students

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northland residents are now able to apply for a variety of scholarships.

The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation has more than 80 scholarships established for students in the Northland.

According to the foundation, high school seniors and other students who are pursuing post-secondary education can apply.

The foundation website allows students to search for different scholarships based on where their education is.

The application deadline is February 15.

The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation said students should find out if they are a scholarship recipient in the spring.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.