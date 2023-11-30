UMD men’s hockey to try and end 4-game skid after holiday break

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team’s last four games opened up their National Collegiate Hockey Conference play.

In those four games, they are 0-4 with two losses each from North Dakota University and St. Cloud State University and now have a complete record of 3-7-3 on the season.

In their next matchup they can pick up their first conference wins against the 20th-ranked University of Omaha-Nebraska with home games on Friday and Saturday.

Despite the losses, Head Coach Scott Sandelin liked how his team played against St. Cloud State two weeks ago with both games only having a point differential of one goal but he wants the team to value things that go into winning all the time.

“We’ve got to value some things that go into winning. I’m not gonna go through what we talk about. You have to value those things. If you kinda value them, you kinda do it some of the time, and if where we are at right now, that doesn’t click in, then it might not ever get better,” said Sandelin.

Senior forward Blake Biondi spoke for the team that it’s the close details that are keeping them away from the close victories.

“Everyone knows how hard this league is. We’re not getting blown out every night. It’s one-goal games, but that is the difference. We know its the details and its gonna come down to a couple more details that are going to get us over that hump between losing by one or winning by one,” said Biondi

Both games are at AMSOIL Arena with Friday’s puck drop at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s at 5 p.m., both games will be broadcasted on the MY9 Sports Network.

