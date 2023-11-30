‘Truckers for Tots’ makes big donation to Salvation Army

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Santa can fit a lot of toys in his sleigh, but imagine what he could do with a whole semi-truck filled with gifts.

In Duluth, the Mid-State Truck Service took this idea and made it a reality when they dropped off a truckload of toys at the Salvation Army.

The toys, clothes, and everyday items were mostly picked up from Hermantown’s Fleet Farm using monetary donations they received through their “Truckers for Tots” program.

This is the fifteenth year Mid-State Trucking has done this and their employees say they’re proud to help make sure every child has a present during the holidays.

“It’s not about the recognition, it’s just helping the community helping your fellow human being and we really enjoy it,” said Employee Mike Cooper.

The Salvation Army is still taking donations and is looking for gifts and items specifically for teenagers.

They also said they’re about $8,500 behind in Red Kettle donations compared to this time last year.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

