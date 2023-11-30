Superior students sell Christmas ornaments made from last year’s Center City tree

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- Spartan Manufacturing high school students are putting last year’s Center City Park Christmas tree to good use.

Superior students are running a business in collaboration with the city of Superior. Students are using parts of Center City Park’s 2022 tree and turning them into wooden ornaments. They’re able to laser engrave designs that were picked for each ornament.

Senior Marcus Madsen became the CEO to put his classmates on track. Now he and his team are excited to sell their products to the public.

“We put immense value in our customer service,” said Madsen. “We want to make sure that the final product is delivered correctly.”

The product took weeks to finish and needed all hands on deck. Tucker Berthiaume helped make those designs come to life.

“It was a challenge, but pretty fun,” said Berthiaume.

Although the work was difficult, it was all worth it to make their teacher proud. Teacher Adam Kuhlman supervised the students but allowed them to keep their creativity.

“I’m pretty proud of the students and what they’ve been able to do with very little input from myself and Mr. Gralewski,” said Kuhlam.

Madsen says many of the ornaments will be on sale at the tree lighting and the profit will be sent to a local donation.

“We’re gonna be asking for a $5 donation at the tree lighting and all the money from that is gonna go to the Ryan Hoff Foundation,” said Madsen.

The Ryan Hoff Foundation is in memory of a young Superior student who passed away in 2003. The foundation was made to promote students’ learning skills and to reach at-risk children.

