Stauber, Smith look for answers on Postal Service delay

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Mail delivery issues are impacting thousands of Minnesotans as we head into the holiday season, and now two lawmakers are calling for immediate action.

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and Congressman Pete Stauber have written letters to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, voicing their displeasure over the state’s recent mail service.

“This isn’t the first time that I’ve sent a letter to the Postmaster trying to figure out why Minnesotans can’t get better mail service,” said Smith.

“I’m asking him why the delay in the postal service,” said Stauber. “Why are people not getting their mail on time and their bills on time and their medication on time?”

In their letters, both lawmakers pointed at a recent agreement between the U.S. Postal Service and Amazon, which caused rural post offices in Brainerd and Bemidji to become overwhelmed with third party packages.

“As the post office takes on the responsibility to now deliver Amazon packages, there’s even a bigger crunch,” said Smith.

A crunch impacting mail carriers over the holiday season, as some are reporting to be working 12-hour days, six days a week, along with canceled vacation time and a lack of compensation.

“It’s simply unacceptable when we know every year, during the holidays, it becomes busier,” said Stauber. “Why aren’t we properly staffed?”

The legislators hoping their letters will influence the Postmaster General to make swift solutions so Minnesotans can get their mail on time.

“When you continue to have problems when it’s not the holidays, you know that something has got to give,” said Smith.

“My constituents in rural Minnesota, in the Bemidji and Brainerd area deserve better,” said Stauber.

Stauber has asked the Postmaster General to respond to the concerns by December 4th.

Senator Amy Klobuchar also took part in addressing the postal delays in rural Minnesota.

In a statement, Sen. Klobuchar says:

“I write regarding recent reports of increased Amazon package volumes overwhelming post offices, with Amazon packages being prioritized over mail from other customers at the Bemidji Post Office and across the country. Postal delays have real effects on the millions of Americans who rely on the USPS for deliveries that are critical to their health and livelihoods.”

“Amazon cannot be allowed to cut in line ahead of Minnesota residents and small businesses. I have spoken with local Minnesota postal leaders who have agreed that all customers should be treated fairly and are working to fill positions in Bemidji. I urge you to take the steps necessary to support our postal workers and ensure the timely delivery of mail.”

We did reach out to the Postmaster General for a comment and have not heard back.

