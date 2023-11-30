St. Louis County Veterans Service Office in Duluth returns to Village Mall location

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County Veterans Service Office returned to its original location Thursday after heavy flooding damaged the office in September.

The Village Mall location at 4815 Burning Tree Road was damaged after heavy rainfall flooded the office.

The office relocated to the A.P. Cook Building located at 2503 Rice Lake Road for the last two months while their current building’s owner repaired and cleaned the Village Mall location.

The St. Louis County Veterans Service Office serves about 13,500 veterans within the county.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment with the office, you can call 218-725-5285.

Veterans Services also has location in Ely, Hibbing and Virginia.

To learn more about the office, you can visit their website here.

