No. 6 UMD womens hockey prepares for another top-5 matchup against No. 2 Wisconsin

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a 3-0 victory and a 1-1 tie against now fourth-ranked Colgate University the University of Minnesota Duluth womens hockey has moved into the sixth spot ahead of their matchup with the second-ranked Wisconsin Badgers.

Last season the Badgers won the National Championship but they struggled against the Bulldogs, losing three out of their four matchups including being swept in Madison at the LaBahn Arena.

UMD will be looking to build off the past weekend’s defensive effort where they held Colgate to one goal all weekend after they averaged the second-most goals per game in the country coming into the series.

Now they face the Nation’s top-scoring team, the Badgers who average six goals per game which is something the players have been focusing on heading into the game.

“Just knowing that they’re a great offensive team. They’re very crafty in the O-zone so we’re just sticking to our game plan, which we’ve talked a lot about playing disciplined in our D-zone, which will be very beneficial, and then hopefully not spending much time in the D-zone and do some crafty stuff in there on their end,” said Forward Reece Hunt.

Even though the Bulldogs are in one of the tougher stretches of their season, head coach Maura Crowell likes the chance to show these highly-ranked teams what they are made of.

“It’s always fun to play highly ranked teams, ya know our stretch lately could be a grind, but for us, it’s an opportunity. It’s an opportunity to see where we are as a team. It’s an opportunity to beat highly ranked teams and it’s an opportunity to prove that we are one of the best teams in the country,” said Head Coach Maura Crowell.

Both games are on the road in Madison with the first game scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. and the second puck drop at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.