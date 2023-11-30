Mostly clear skies for prime northern lights viewing

By Adam Lorch
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly sunny skies. Tonight, we will have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies! This is GREAT news for the Northern Lights chance tonight! There is still expected to be a strong G3 storm with a Kp of 7. Head out of town, away from city lights, with a clear view of the northern sky for the best chance.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Friday we will start with mostly sunny skies, but there will be increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with light west winds

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of some scattered light flurries. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with southerly winds.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reed Ryan
UMD football player Reed Ryan dies at age 22 after cardiac arrest
'Active scene' in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood
Duluth Police arrest 37-year-old during ‘active scene’
Reed Ryan
Cause of death for UMD football player revealed in obituary
Essentia works announce union plans.
Essentia healthcare workers announce their plan to unionize
Nashwauk Water Tower
Mayor of Nashwauk proposes selling emergency services due to budget issues

Latest News

PM Weather Recording
NOVEMBER 30, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now 6:00am-6:30am Morning Forecast 11-30-23
Northern News Now 6:00am-6:30am Morning Forecast 11-30-23
Northern News Now
Dry today and tomorrow with above average high temperatures
PM Weather Recording
NOVEMBER 29, PM WEATHER