Mostly clear skies for prime northern lights viewing

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly sunny skies. Tonight, we will have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies! This is GREAT news for the Northern Lights chance tonight! There is still expected to be a strong G3 storm with a Kp of 7. Head out of town, away from city lights, with a clear view of the northern sky for the best chance.

FRIDAY: Friday we will start with mostly sunny skies, but there will be increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with light west winds

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of some scattered light flurries. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with southerly winds.

