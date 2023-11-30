Hermantown fire department updates to full time staff

New Hermantown Fire Department hires
New Hermantown Fire Department hires(Northern News Now)
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Hermantown Fire Department is now fully staffed with two new full-time firefighters.

The Hermantown Fire Department held a conference Wednesday to celebrate their new team updates. There will not be two full-time firefighters and up to 25 paid-on-call volunteers who will respond to emergency calls.

The changes were made to sustain 24-hour coverage for their city, updating its on-call volunteer firefighter team after 70 years.

All of the 25 volunteers will train alongside EMS services and police officers. The volunteers will also be able to live at the fire station and all of their training will be paid for.

Steve Johnson, a former firefighter, was hired by the Hermantown Fire Department as a training officer. Johnson says he’s hopeful this new update will help more people.

“This new model is gonna guarantee that,” said Johnson. “There’s gonna be someone pretty much available 24/7 and it’s a guarantee instead of a what if.”

The staff will start their new roles on January 1.

