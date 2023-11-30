Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100

In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks to reporters after paying his respects to the late Lee Kuan Yew, in Singapore. Lee, 91, died March 23, 2015, at Singapore General Hospital after more than a month of battling severe pneumonia. The government declared a week of mourning for the leader who is credited with transforming the resource-poor island into a wealthy finance and trade hub with low crime and corruption in a region saddled with graft, instability and poverty.(Wong Maye-E | AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the diplomat with the thick glasses and gravelly voice who dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from Vietnam and broke down barriers with China, died Wednesday, his consulting firm said. He was 100.

With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes manipulation of power, Kissinger exerted uncommon influence on global affairs under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, earning both vilification and the Nobel Peace Prize. Decades later, his name still provoked impassioned debate over foreign policy landmarks long past.

