Duluth annual road closures happening Friday

Roads will re-open in spring
By Matt McConico
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Portions of Skyline Parkway and Seven Bridges Road will close to motorized traffic effective the morning of December 1, 2023.

It is part of the annual seasonal closure that will last the winter season.

Roads will open to motorized traffic again in the spring when conditions allow.

The portions of roads closing for the winter include:

- Skyline Parkway from 0.4 miles east of Glenwood Street to Maxwell Road

- Seven Bridges Road from Lakeview Chalet to Maxwell Road

- Maxwell Road from Skyline Parkway to Oak Street

- Skyline Parkway from 0.3 miles south of 100th Avenue West to the city limits.

