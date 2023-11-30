Dry today and tomorrow with above average high temperatures

By Tony Nargi
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Today will be pleasant with a high of 34 degrees and partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy with winds out of the NW at 10-20 MPH. Flurries are possible across Northern Minnesota, no accumulation is expected.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies and seasonable weather with a high of 31 degrees in Duluth. Winds will be light out of the SW at 5-10 MPH.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEEKEND: This weekend will start out fair with a high of 32 and mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with winds out of the E at 5-15 MPH. Sunday we are tracking the potential for light snow, currently flurries are possible across most of the region with little accumulation. Central Wisconsin will have the highest chance of light snow and minor accumulations of T-2″.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reed Ryan
UMD football player Reed Ryan dies at age 22 after cardiac arrest
'Active scene' in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood
Duluth Police arrest 37-year-old during ‘active scene’
Essentia works announce union plans.
Essentia healthcare workers announce their plan to unionize
Nashwauk Water Tower
Mayor of Nashwauk proposes selling emergency services due to budget issues
Gov. Tim Walz visits tab renewal kiosk
New vehicle tab kiosks open inside eight Minnesota Cub Foods locations

Latest News

PM Weather Recording
NOVEMBER 29, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Closer to average temperatures to close the week
Northern News Now 5:30am-6:00am Morning Forecast 11-29-23
Northern News Now 5:30am-6:00am Morning Forecast 11-29-23
Northern News Now
Breezy and mild today, dry the next few days