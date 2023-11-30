Dry today and tomorrow with above average high temperatures

THURSDAY: Today will be pleasant with a high of 34 degrees and partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy with winds out of the NW at 10-20 MPH. Flurries are possible across Northern Minnesota, no accumulation is expected.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies and seasonable weather with a high of 31 degrees in Duluth. Winds will be light out of the SW at 5-10 MPH.

WEEKEND: This weekend will start out fair with a high of 32 and mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with winds out of the E at 5-15 MPH. Sunday we are tracking the potential for light snow, currently flurries are possible across most of the region with little accumulation. Central Wisconsin will have the highest chance of light snow and minor accumulations of T-2″.

