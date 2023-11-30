Cloquet high schoolers team up with conservationist to improve environment

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students at Cloquet High School got a hands-on lesson on invasive species for science class.

Cloquet High School students teamed up with Carlton Soil and Water Conservation to remove Buckthorn from a forest near their school.

The students were tasked with burning the Buckthorn and turning it into Biochar to be used in their school’s garden. Biochar is black carbon from plant residue that’s been burned before it turns into ash.

The goal of the project is to teach the students about invasive species and their negative impact on the environment.

Cameron Gustafson, a community conservationist in Cloquet says he’s excited to see the students learning skills outside the classroom.

“They’ve mentioned to me that it’s really fun to be able to learn about this stuff in the classroom,” said Gustafson. “but also to see that it also has a real application in real life. It’s not just in a textbook.”

Gustafson says he’s hoping the students can produce up to half a yard of Biochar to use for their school garden.

