City of Superior makes historic land purchase

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The city of Superior bought the Bunge Dock making it the city’s first pier the public will have full access to.

The Bunge Dock is the last strip of land between the Allouez Bay and the Superior Harbor.

Superior bought it in October from the Army Corps for $200,000 using its Parks and Recreation funds.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine has a goal for 2024 of making the city’s natural spaces accessible for everyone regardless of age or ability level and said this purchase puts him one step closer to achieving it.

The Bunge Dock connects the Itasca and Allouez neighborhoods.

“They’re our most economically disadvantaged neighborhoods,” said Paine. “What we are doing with this property is giving them access to some of our most beautiful natural spaces in the entire city. Really in the whole Twin Ports.”

The public can already access the landing strip at the entrance of the slip but Paine hopes the rest of it will be fully open by the end of next summer.

Mayor Paine believes the city could receive grants from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the federal government to improve the space even more.

Local leaders, Parks and Recreation representatives, and city councilors will converse to decide what to do with the space.

