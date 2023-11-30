City by City: Superior, Esko, Hayward

Superior, WI- Thirsty Pagan is hosting their 3rd annual holiday market on Saturday, Dec. 2 starting at 10 a.m. There will be bonfires and several businesses on hand to shop from. Santa will also be making an appearance! There will be another market on Dec. 9 featuring a Krampus group from the Twin Cities.

Esko, MN- The Lakehead Harvest Winter Hayrides begin Friday, Dec. 1. Rides are open the first three weekends in December on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. There will be several different themed hayrides, from Santa’s Sleigh to an old school school bus. Admission is $8 for adults, and visitors can go on as many rides as they like. There will also be s’mores, dinner and an ice-skating rink. New this year is that they have acquired a portion of Marcia Hales’ Christmas lights display. Guests will be able to enjoy the new Hales Trails and admire the lights. Learn more at lakeheadharvestshow.com

Hayward, WI- The 12 annual Canes Christmas event will be held at Hayward High School on Saturday, Dec. 12. The event is a craft show featuring several local businesses and vendors. There will be arts and crafts as well as baked and other homemade goods. Canes Christmas is a fundraiser for Project Graduation, which is a sober event for seniors to celebrate graduation one last time together.

