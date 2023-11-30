City by City: Duluth, Wisconsin, Coleraine

Duluth, MN- Scholarship applications will open for all Northland seniors or other adults seeking financial assistance in higher education this week. The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation will award $800,000 through 80 different scholarship funds. Applications open on December 1 and eligibility will vary for each scholarship. The application deadline is February 15 and students will be notified if they’ve won next spring.

Bayfield County, WI- Enbridge and Lumberjack RC&D recently awarded multiple conservation grants. Bayfield County Forestry and Parks Department was awarded $50,000 to continue work on the Northwestern Sands Barren Restoration. Bayfield County Land and Water Conservation Department was awarded $100,000 to develop the Cranberry River Fish Passage project. The next round of grant applications will open in 2024.

Coleraine, MN- Registration is open for the annual Christmas Lights contest. The contest is open to all residents, including those in nearby rural areas. Gift baskets will be awarded to first, second and third place. The baskets will include cash and gift card prizes all donated by local businesses. Judging for the contest will be held on December 17 by judges who live outside of town. To enter, email mands308@gmail.com with your name, physical address and phone number or fill out this google form: https://forms.gle/96tpVnLmQdkvoBgDA

