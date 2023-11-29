Victim’s father testifies in trial for Duluth drive-by shooting

(Northern News Now)
By Madisan Green
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Opening statements and witness testimonies began on Wednesday in the trial for Brandon Williams-Gillard, 25, of Duluth, for his involvement in a deadly drive-by shooting in early August.

Williams-Gillard pleaded not guilty to three felony counts.

He is facing charges of second-degree aiding and abetting murder, second-degree aiding and abetting assault, and drive-by shooting toward a person.

On Wednesday, the state and defense finalized the selection of the six men and eight women who will serve on the jury for the trial.

In her opening statement, St. Louis County Attorney Victoria Wanta started by telling the jury Paris Allen, 19, was visiting his mom and friends from California when he was shot and killed on the 2500 block of West 2nd St. in early August.

The shooting occurred in front of Allen’s mother’s house and was a result of a year-long conflict between friend groups that Allen was not a part of.

Wanta told the jury to pay attention to the bullets found at the scene and the ones found in William-Gillard’s home.

Defense Attorney Laura Zimm said the case was complex because of the number of people involved and the possible facts missing from the state’s case.

Zimm emphasized that officials say it was the other man in the car with Williams-Gillard, Sanussi Bangoura, who actually shot the gun.

Paris Allen’s father took the stand as the first witness.

He told the jury that Paris was a tough kid and he did not see it ending this way for his son.

In addition, the prosecution played body cam footage from the first officer to arrive on scene.

The trial will continue through the week and is expected to end in early December.

