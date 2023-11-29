Ryan gets new ink at Anchors End Tattoo

By Ryan Haff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - We’ve done a lot of crazy things so far on Northern Life. But this week’s Blindfold may be at the top of that list.

Briggs, Hunter, and Executive Producer Ben Read surprise Ryan with the chance to get a tattoo at Anchors End Tattoo in downtown Duluth.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ideas for Tower's old brewery building include a microbrewery
Holding On To History: old brewery building in Tower gets new owner
Congdon Park Elementary School.
Congdon parents speak out against new door policy, district leaders defend decision
Brandon Williams-Gillard
Trial begins for Duluth man involved in deadly drive-by shooting
Gov. Tim Walz visits tab renewal kiosk
New vehicle tab kiosks open inside eight Minnesota Cub Foods locations
Corey Bachand
Duluth East head boys’ soccer coach steps down after 6 years

Latest News

Celebrating Hmong culture, making egg rolls with Laura Lee
Ryan gets new ink at Anchors End Tattoo
Laura Lee shows the Northern Life team how to make egg rolls
Celebrating Hmong culture, making egg rolls with Laura Lee
Essentia works announce union plans.
Essentia healthcare workers announce their plan to unionize