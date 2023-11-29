Minnesota judge recommends denying mining permit at proposed NorthMet copper-nickel mine

HOYT LAKES, MN. (Northern News Now) - A proposed copper-nickel mine on the Iron Range has hit another setback.

On Tuesday, a Minnesota state judge recommended the Minnesota DNR deny the key mining permit for the NorthMet copper-nickel mine in Hoyt Lakes, which is what the facility needs to operate.

In the ruling, the judge said the mine’s proposed method of storing reactive waste was not practical or workable.

This is the latest setback for the proposed mine which is owned by NewRange, a joint venture between the company formerly known as Polymet Mining Inc. and Canadian mining company Teck.

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Supreme Court sent a water quality permit back to the MPCA for more work, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revoked a key wetlands permit.

The judge’s ruling is just a recommendation and the DNR can still decide to issue the permit.

No word on when they will plan to make that decision.

Northern News Now has reached out to NewRange for reaction to the ruling. We have not heard back as of this time.

