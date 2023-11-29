Minnesota judge recommends denying mining permit at proposed NorthMet copper-nickel mine

NewRange Copper Nickel LLC logo
NewRange Copper Nickel LLC logo(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOYT LAKES, MN. (Northern News Now) - A proposed copper-nickel mine on the Iron Range has hit another setback.

On Tuesday, a Minnesota state judge recommended the Minnesota DNR deny the key mining permit for the NorthMet copper-nickel mine in Hoyt Lakes, which is what the facility needs to operate.

In the ruling, the judge said the mine’s proposed method of storing reactive waste was not practical or workable.

This is the latest setback for the proposed mine which is owned by NewRange, a joint venture between the company formerly known as Polymet Mining Inc. and Canadian mining company Teck.

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Supreme Court sent a water quality permit back to the MPCA for more work, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revoked a key wetlands permit.

The judge’s ruling is just a recommendation and the DNR can still decide to issue the permit.

No word on when they will plan to make that decision.

Northern News Now has reached out to NewRange for reaction to the ruling. We have not heard back as of this time.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ideas for Tower's old brewery building include a microbrewery
Holding On To History: old brewery building in Tower gets new owner
Congdon Park Elementary School.
Congdon parents speak out against new door policy, district leaders defend decision
Brandon Williams-Gillard
Trial begins for Duluth man involved in deadly drive-by shooting
Essentia works announce union plans.
Essentia healthcare workers announce their plan to unionize
Gov. Tim Walz visits tab renewal kiosk
New vehicle tab kiosks open inside eight Minnesota Cub Foods locations

Latest News

Reed Ryan
UMD football player Reed Ryan dies at age 22 after cardiac arrest
Celebrating Hmong culture, making egg rolls with Laura Lee
Ryan gets new ink at Anchors End Tattoo
Ryan gets a tattoo at Anchors End
Ryan gets new ink at Anchors End Tattoo