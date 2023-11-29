McNugget Buddies are making a comeback to McDonald’s after 25 years

(Gray News) – There’s nothing more iconic in the realm of fast-food culture than the McDonald’s Happy Meal.

After giving adults a chance to relive the excitement of opening a Happy Meal box to see the surprise inside last year, the fast-food chain will soon spark nostalgic joy in December.

According to a press release, McDonald’s is launching the Kerwin Frost Box starting Dec. 11.

It includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, French fries, a soft drink and a special McNugget Buddy collectible – coming back for the first time in 25 years.

The McNugget Buddies were first introduced in 1988 and are best known for their wild imaginations and interchangeable outfits.

Kerwin Frost, a creative director and DJ, grew up in Harlem, New York, and found his McNugget Buddy collection to be a source of creative inspiration.

“I’ve loved McDonald’s since I was a kid. I even had my own Ronald McDonald doll that I brought to picture day at school, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies,” Frost said in a statement.

“Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies – each one representing different aspects of self-expression – it’s unreal, a dream come true.”

The new Buddies were inspired by Frost’s childhood experiences and belief that everyone should be free to express themselves.

“I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are,” Frost said.

Meet the Buddies:

Kerwin Frost – The Mayor of Frost Way is a true champion of the Buddies and encourages them to be themselves. In his free time, catch him adding art to his collection or fixing things around the neighborhood.

Don Bernice – The Wise Stylist, an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way, while also offering stern advice (that’s always nice!). After all, she is “don” – the very best!

Uptown Moe – The Neighborhood Hero, the no-nonsense, street-smart, supportive guy from around the block in Frost Way everyone knows and loves. He also gives the best motivational speeches on a whim.

Waffutu – The Curious Optimist, who grew up in Frost Way and was raised by the whole neighborhood. She spreads positivity wherever she goes and can turn any frown upside down with the wave of a wand and the tilt of a crown.

BRRRICK – The Cool Guy, the most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things and techno music. He’s lowkey nervous, but always cool under pressure.

Darla – The Dreamer, a soft-spoken yet peacefully confident singer who moved to Frost Way to pursue her dream of becoming a superstar as the lead singer of “The Frostettos.” When she’s not on stage, she’s running the local McDonald’s in Frost Way – where she’s an employee of the month every month!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.