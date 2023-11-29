Mayor of Nashwauk proposes selling emergency services due budget issues

NASHWUAK, MN. (Northern News Now) - Every time the city of Nashwauk ambulance responds to an emergency it costs the city $1,600.

The city of Nashwauk is proposing to sell its emergency services due to budget issues. So far, the city is trying to make up for a $127,000 budget deficit.

The city’s emergency services serve not only the city of Nashwauk, but also seven other surrounding communities.

Nashwauk’s mayor, Calvin Saari, says the decision has been a long time coming and hasn’t been easy.

“Our city council has just kind of decided as a council that we cannot continue to subsidize our deficits in that amount without harming the general fund of the city of Nashwuak,” said Saari.

The city’s emergency services are sponsored by Medicare and Medicaid. When the city sends out an ambulance service for an emergency call, it costs up to $1,600. Still, the city only gets $470 of reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid.

When the community was alerted to the proposal, Lean Stoll, a union rep for the AFSCME Council 65, says many members came to her for answers.

“My neighbor pulls in my driveway and she says ‘Leann you need to do something about this because my coworker,’” said Stoll. “Her dad got saved by the Nashwauk ambulance service.”

If the city decides to sell the services, Stoll says that would mean the next closest ambulance services would be in Grand Rapids and Hibbing. Those cities are 20 to 90 minutes away.

“So when you think about not having anyone to respond from here then someone’s gonna have to come from Grand Rapids or from Hibbing in order to provide emergency serves to folks in this community,” said Stoll.

Mayor Saari says the decision is difficult and weighing heavy on community leaders, but he’s hopeful for a change.

“We’ve got to find a different way of producing revenue, producing a service, and somehow finding a way to keep the service available for our people,” said Saari. “The last thing we want to lose is to lose the ambulance service in our community or in our area.”

The city of Nashwauk is holding a meeting Thursday afternoon and many community members like Stoll are hoping this can be a chance to make their voices heard.

City leaders will eventually make a decision on the matter in December.

