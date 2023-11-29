First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well

A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – Emergency responders in North Carolina pulled a tiny kitten from a well measuring about 40 feet deep.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office worked with Winston-Salem Fire Department firefighters to make the rescue happen.

A bucket was dropped down to the bottom of the well, and the kitten was coaxed into riding it up to the surface.

The kitten was wet and dirty, but appeared to be unhurt. It was taken to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reed Ryan
UMD football player Reed Ryan dies at age 22 after cardiac arrest
Ideas for Tower's old brewery building include a microbrewery
Holding On To History: old brewery building in Tower gets new owner
Congdon Park Elementary School.
Congdon parents speak out against new door policy, district leaders defend decision
Essentia works announce union plans.
Essentia healthcare workers announce their plan to unionize
Brandon Williams-Gillard
Trial begins for Duluth man involved in deadly drive-by shooting

Latest News

Murder trial for Duluth Drive-by shooting begins with opening statements and first witnesses testify
City by City: Duluth, Bayfield County, Coleraine
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy...
Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center
Victim’s father testifies in trial for Duluth drive-by shooting