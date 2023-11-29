Essentia healthcare workers announce their plan to unionize

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- After months of talks, workers in Essentia’s East Market officially announced their intent to join the Minnesota Nurses Association.

The Essentia East Market covers much of northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, employing many Advanced Practice Providers like Lynn Gevik.

“I am a nurse practitioner and I work in psychiatry at St. Mary’s Medical Center, I also work on their hospitalist service,” said Gevik.

On a day-to-day basis, Gevik helps patients experiencing a variety of mental health issues.

Advanced Practice Providers (APP) in the East Market have specialties in a a number of areas including nurse practitioners, physician associates, nurse midwives, and clinical nurse specialists.

“You can find us practically in about any specialty area from psychiatry, to hospitalist, to gastroenterology, to dermatology,” said Gevik.

APPs are vital to a hospital’s daily functions, but within the East Market, the APPs say they feel as if they lack a voice and are getting burned out.

“I think we need to have a say in the number of patients we are seeing, the lengths of the visits we have with those patients, we also need to have a say in our compensation,” said Gevik.

A lack of power that the APPs say encouraged them to organize and file for an election vote to join the MNA. The official announcement Tuesday at the Duluth Labor Temple was met with many cheers.

“We are really excited to have them joining our efforts to advocate for the profession, for healthcare, and for our patients,” said Chris Rubesch, the MNA President elect.

In a statement to Northern News Now, Essentia leaders said:

Essentia Health is aware that the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) has filed a petition for an election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and is seeking to become the collective bargaining representative for some advanced practice providers in Essentia’s East Market. We feel maintaining a direct relationship is the right choice for these Essentia providers. We are currently reviewing the petition and will act in good faith throughout the process.

Essentia Health values the important role that all of our providers play in delivering high-quality patient care. We are committed to fostering an excellent work environment based on our values, which include quality, respect, stewardship and teamwork. In the coming weeks, we will follow the law and share information with our Essentia colleagues to help them make an informed, personal choice about unionization.

