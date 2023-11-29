Duluth Police warn of ‘active scene’ in Lincoln Park, public asked to stay away

'Active scene' in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood
'Active scene' in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police are asking the public to stay away from an “active scene” in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

As of 2:25 p.m., officers are responding to the area near W. 5th St. and 23rd Ave. W.

Police say the Tactical Response Team is also on scene.

The police department is carrying out a search warrant for a person with multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants against them.

“There is no danger to the public as this is an isolated incident,” police said.

Northern News Now has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

