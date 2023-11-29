Duluth Police warn of ‘active scene’ in Lincoln Park, public asked to stay away

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police are asking the public to stay away from an “active scene” in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

As of 2:25 p.m., officers are responding to the area near W. 5th St. and 23rd Ave. W.

Police say the Tactical Response Team is also on scene.

The police department is carrying out a search warrant for a person with multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants against them.

“There is no danger to the public as this is an isolated incident,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

