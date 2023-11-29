DNR: Deer harvest steep decline from last year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Wisconsin’s deer hunting season was a quiet one with a steep decline in deer harvest from last year.

The downturn is even more pronounced in the Northern part of the state, where the DNR reports the deer harvest is down 20 percent compared to last year.

At a virtual meeting on Tuesday, the Wisconsin DNR discussed how firearm hunters faired this year. In total, the number of deer harvested over the nine-day season statewide was down almost 18 percent compared to 2022. It was also down 11 percent for the last five years overall.

While success varies from hunter to hunter, Jeff Pritzl with the DNR said more hunters than usual ended the season disappointed and experts blamed the severe winter.

“We had hunters with the best deer season ever, hunters with their worst deer season ever. This year, statistically, unfortunately, a few more people find themselves in that camp on the side that the season didn’t meet their expectations. Myself included,” Pritzl said.

The DNR said about 790,000 hunting licenses were sold this year, which is slightly lower than last year.

