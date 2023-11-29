Closer to average temperatures to close the week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to see mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 20′s with WNW winds 5-10mph. There is a chance of a solar storm tonight, meaning a chance of Northern Lights! It’s expected to have a Kp around 5 and a G1 storm, which is moderate to low.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 30′s. Winds will be out of the northwest 5-15mph. The skies will clear up in the evening. We are expecting a stronger solar storm arriving Thursday night. There are 4 CMEs (solar flares) that are expected to arrive. This could be a G3 storm, making it moderate to high. Could be a GREAT show! But we will monitor the solar winds that evening.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the lower 30′s with west winds 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 30′s. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-10mph.

