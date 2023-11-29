City by City: Eveleth, Hill City, Kettle River

Eveleth, MN- The Eveleth Elks Lodge, Scenic Rivers Clinic and other local businesses are encouraging community members to “Stuff the Ambulance” on Friday, Dec. 1. New unwrapped toys can be donated and cash donations are welcome. The Salvation Army will then distribute these gifts back to children in the community. Santa and the Grinch will be in attendance. There will also be live music and some furry friends from Cook’s Country Connection. The ambulance will be located on the corner of Grant Ave. and Jones St. from 12-6 p.m.

Hill City, MN- The Winter in Bear Park event is on Saturday, Dec 2 starting at 9 a.m. Events will be happening all across town, including a craft show at Trinity Lutheran Church starting at 9 a.m., hay wagon rides at 10 a.m. at Bear Park, kids crafts at City Hall at 11 a.m., another craft show at Knuckleheads at 11 a.m., Mr. and Mrs. Claus arrive at 1 p.m. and a scavenger hunt starting 1:30 p.m. The day wraps up with a movie at the school at 7 p.m.

Kettle River, MN- The Ma and Pa Kettle Days craft sale will be from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Veteran’s Building. The community tree lighting will be held at 6 p.m. and there will be campfires with free s’mores. The community is also invited to Cookies and Caroling on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the Finnish Cultural Center. Attendees are encouraged to bring cookies to share and be ready to sing all the classic carols.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

