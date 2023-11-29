Celebrating Hmong culture, making egg rolls with Laura Lee

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This past weekend, thousands gathered in St. Paul to celebrate the Hmong New Year.

To showcase more of the Hmong traditions and culture, Northern News Now’s Laura Lee welcomed the Northern Life team into her home to talk about her upbringing and show them how to make the perfect egg roll.

Laura has shared her recipe below:

Egg Roll and Filling:

1 pack of 50 frozen egg roll or spring roll wrappers (8″x8″), thawed*

3 oz vermicelli rice noodles (Chinese angel hair rice sticks)

1 lb. ground pork

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 medium carrots, grated

4 cups green cabbage, thinly sliced

1 cup chopped green onion

1 cup chopped cilantro (optional)

1 tsp salt, or to taste,

1/2 tsp black pepper, or to taste

3 big tbsp of oyster sauce

1 tbsp of fish sauce or to taste (optional)

Peanut oil or Canola Oil for frying, (2-3 inches of oil)

1 egg, (beaten) for sealing eggrolls

Sauce:

1 bottle of sweet/spicy chili dipping sauce

1 tsp of lime juice

1 tsp of fish sauce

A little splash of water to thin out

1 tbsp of crushed peanuts (optional)

(The wraps typically found in Asian grocery stores in the freezer are the “Spring Home” brand)

Directions:

First, place noodles in a large bowl and pour hot water over the noodles until soften (about 10-15 minutes). Drain and cool them down and chop the rice noodles to about 2-inch pieces on a cutting board and transfer to a large mixing bowl.

I cook my ground pork slightly, so it speeds up the frying process later.

Add the pork, veggies, and seasonings and stir with your hands until the mix is evenly mixed.

Take filling and place on the corner of egg roll wrap and tuck and roll and bring in corners like an envelope and roll until you have the top corner left. Place a little egg yolk wash which will act as glue and roll until sealed.

Repeat until all 50 egg rolls are done.

In deep pan, heat oil and carefully fry the egg rolls giving room in the pan so they brown evenly and nicely. Drain them standing the egg rolls up with a paper towel and eat fresh while crispy.

