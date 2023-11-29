Breezy and mild today, dry the next few days

By Tony Nargi
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Today will be mild with a high of 37 and mid to upper 30′s region wide. Winds will be breezy out of the W at 10-20 MPH. Partly cloudy skies dominate after some early morning clouds.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Tomorrow will feature more partly cloudy skies, with some flurries possible across central Minnesota. The high will be 33 degrees with 30′s across most of the Northland and upper 20′s in far Northern Minnesota. Winds will be WNW at 10-15 MPH.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonable with a high of 31 and upper 20′s and low 30′s across the Northland.

WEEKEND: This weekend we are tracking potential snow Saturday night and into Sunday. Currently it looks like a weak low pressure system will pass to our east, but the exact track is yet to be determined. A plowable (3″+) snow is possible depending on how close the low gets to the Northland, with eastern Wisconsin and the UP having the highest potential. As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll have a better picture of what to expect.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ideas for Tower's old brewery building include a microbrewery
Holding On To History: old brewery building in Tower gets new owner
Congdon Park Elementary School.
Congdon parents speak out against new door policy, district leaders defend decision
Brandon Williams-Gillard
Trial begins for Duluth man involved in deadly drive-by shooting
Corey Bachand
Duluth East head boys’ soccer coach steps down after 6 years
Northern Lights Express
Northern Lights Express stalled until federal funding approved

Latest News

PM Weather Recording
NOVEMBER 28, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Light snow for some, mild temperatures overnight
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 11-28-23
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 11-28-23
Northern News Now
After a cold start, temperatures rebound Tuesday with some light snow