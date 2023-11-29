Breezy and mild today, dry the next few days

WEDNESDAY: Today will be mild with a high of 37 and mid to upper 30′s region wide. Winds will be breezy out of the W at 10-20 MPH. Partly cloudy skies dominate after some early morning clouds.

THURSDAY: Tomorrow will feature more partly cloudy skies, with some flurries possible across central Minnesota. The high will be 33 degrees with 30′s across most of the Northland and upper 20′s in far Northern Minnesota. Winds will be WNW at 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonable with a high of 31 and upper 20′s and low 30′s across the Northland.

WEEKEND: This weekend we are tracking potential snow Saturday night and into Sunday. Currently it looks like a weak low pressure system will pass to our east, but the exact track is yet to be determined. A plowable (3″+) snow is possible depending on how close the low gets to the Northland, with eastern Wisconsin and the UP having the highest potential. As we get closer to the weekend, we’ll have a better picture of what to expect.

