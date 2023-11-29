Ashland church cancels fundraiser due to lack of Christmas trees available to sell

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For many people, the days after Thanksgiving are dedicated to putting up their Christmas trees.

But this year there may be fewer trees available than in the past, and that’s impacting both people who buy and sell them.

For a church and school in Ashland, the tree shortage is causing them to abandon one of their biggest annual fundraisers.

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and School usually sells more than 300 Christmas trees in the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

However this year the fundraiser has been canceled.

“When I look out and see this lot empty, it’s sad,” said Shelly Brevak, chair of Our Lady of the Lake’s Christmas Tree Fundraiser.

It’s been canceled this year because the farm they usually buy them from doesn’t have enough to sell.

“I was contacted by the company last summer, they said that they couldn’t provide us with the trees,” Brevak said.

That was the same story for the 15 other companies she called in hopes of keeping the fundraising effort.

“I felt very bad. I did, I did feel like I was letting our community down. But again, it was not in my control,” Brevak said.

She may be feeling the effects now, but the roots of the tree shortage began years ago.

“We’re suffering from a number of things. One of them is the shortage of trees that developed by a lot of the growers getting out of business,” said Ed Steigerwaldt, owner of a tree farm and chairman of Steigerwaldt Land Services.

He said many growers decided to get out of the business 6-8 years ago when there were so many trees grown it was hard to turn a profit.

Drought conditions also play a big part.

“Last year at Steigerwaldt tree farms and the year before, we lost 70% of what we planted,” Steigerwaldt said.

And for Brevak, though the school and church will miss the funds raised, she’ll also miss the community together during the holiday season.

“It’s because of that camaraderie also of having you know, everyone come and being able to shine some joy,” Brevak said.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.