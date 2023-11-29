6-year-old shot and killed by 17-year-old in hunting accident, officials say

As the investigation continues, the community is doing what they can to keep Avery’s memory alive.
By Ashley Jones and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is releasing new details about the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy.

Avery Davis was shot by a 17-year-old on Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County and died the next morning, officials said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner said Avery was hit in the head by a stray bullet.

Avery Davis was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials.(Family of Avery Davis via WIS)

A spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources said while Avery’s death has been ruled accidental, they are not addressing whether criminal charges could be coming.

Avery’s mother, father and sister escorted his body to the operating room at Prisma Health on Monday night for his organs to be donated.

A family friend said Avery’s organ donations will be saving the lives of five patients.

Francie Daniel, Avery’s first-grade teacher, said she loved Avery and is going to miss him.

“Avery was just the brightest little light. He was the bubbliest little boy with the best smile, fun-loving, just all boy, loved to be with his friends, loved sports, and he was happiest in the woods,” Daniel said.

Avery was often described as “a young outdoorsman,” but his reading teacher Billie Walling said he also had a knack for writing.

“Anything writing about ducks, bats, trains, anything hunting, he just loved it,” Walling said.

The tragic turn of events hit the community and Avery’s classmates hard.

“It was obviously very tough for his classmates to learn,” Daniel said. “We’re a close class, but we had a lot of help at school today. We had grief counselors, and we’re just loving on each other.”

Avery’s teachers said he’ll be remembered for how he lived and the legacy he’s leaving behind.

Faculty, staff and students at Calhoun Academy dressed in camo Tuesday in Avery’s honor.

Funeral arrangements for Avery will be finalized Wednesday.

