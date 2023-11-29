3 dead, 1 hospitalized after explosion at Ohio auto shop

Three people were killed and one hospitalized after an explosion and fire occurred at a Hillsboro auto shop on Tuesday. (Source: WXIX)
By B.J. Bethel and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Three people were killed and one hospitalized after a large explosion and fire at an auto shop in Ohio on Tuesday, officials said.

WXIX reports Highland County dispatch said the fire started around 4 p.m. at Jimbo’s Auto Shop on 502 S. High St. in the Hillsboro area.

While crews worked the scene, three people were reported missing. Officials later confirmed those individuals died in the blaze.

The identities of the people have not yet been released.

According to Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire Chief David Manning, one person was taken to the hospital with stable vital signs.

Authorities have not yet released information on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern News Now
Lake Effect Snow for the South Shore with cold temperatures
Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s body found
Ideas for Tower's old brewery building include a microbrewery
Holding On To History: old brewery building in Tower gets new owner
Congdon Park Elementary School.
Congdon parents speak out against new door policy, district leaders defend decision
Cloquet fire on Larch Street
Residents displaced after house fire in Cloquet, 1 cat rescued

Latest News

Essentia works announce union plans.
Essentia healthcare workers announce their plan to unionize
Game wardens in Kansas say they searching for a poacher after finding a headless deer in Clay...
GRAPHIC: Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
Nashwauk Water Tower
Mayor of Nashwauk proposes selling emergency services due budget issues
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden offers to testify publicly before Congress, setting up a potential high-stakes face-off