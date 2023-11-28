Trial begins for Duluth man involved in deadly drive-by shooting

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The murder trial has officially started for a 25-year-old Duluth man who was involved in a deadly drive-by shooting over the summer.

Jury selection started on Tuesday for Brandon Williams-Gillard’s trial, where he is facing felony charges of second-degree aiding and abetting murder, second-degree aiding and abetting assault, and drive-by shooting toward a person from August.

Police say Williams-Gillard and Sanussi Bangoura, 21, of Duluth, approached a man, who they had a contentious history with, in a parking lot on 24th Avenue West and West 3rd Street in Duluth.

Williams-Gillard had challenged the man to fight which led to the shooting on the 2500 block of West 2nd Street.

At that time, 19-year-old Paris Allen was shot in the head and later died in the hospital.

Another man was also shot and injured.

According to court documents, Bangouri is the one who shot the gun and killed Allen.

His next court appearance is set for December 14.

Williams-Gillard pleaded not guilty to all three charges and demanded a speedy trial.

His trial is expected to end in early December.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.