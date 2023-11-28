Trial begins for Duluth man involved in deadly drive-by shooting

Brandon Williams-Gillard
Brandon Williams-Gillard(Northern News Now)
By Madisan Green
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The murder trial has officially started for a 25-year-old Duluth man who was involved in a deadly drive-by shooting over the summer.

Jury selection started on Tuesday for Brandon Williams-Gillard’s trial, where he is facing felony charges of second-degree aiding and abetting murder, second-degree aiding and abetting assault, and drive-by shooting toward a person from August.

Police say Williams-Gillard and Sanussi Bangoura, 21, of Duluth, approached a man, who they had a contentious history with, in a parking lot on 24th Avenue West and West 3rd Street in Duluth.

Williams-Gillard had challenged the man to fight which led to the shooting on the 2500 block of West 2nd Street.

At that time, 19-year-old Paris Allen was shot in the head and later died in the hospital.

Another man was also shot and injured.

According to court documents, Bangouri is the one who shot the gun and killed Allen.

His next court appearance is set for December 14.

Williams-Gillard pleaded not guilty to all three charges and demanded a speedy trial.

His trial is expected to end in early December.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern News Now
Lake Effect Snow for the South Shore with cold temperatures
Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s body found
Ideas for Tower's old brewery building include a microbrewery
Holding On To History: old brewery building in Tower gets new owner
Cloquet fire on Larch Street
Residents displaced after house fire in Cloquet, 1 cat rescued
Congdon Park Elementary School.
Congdon parents speak out against new door policy, district leaders defend decision

Latest News

Bob DeMeyer
Superior High School’s head football coach to retire
Corey Bachand
Duluth East head boys’ soccer coach steps down after 6 years
The new Caribou Cabin in St. Peter is one of the company’s new small-format locations and will...
New Caribou Coffee to open in Hermantown
Residents displaced after house fire in Cloquet, 1 cat rescued