Superior High School’s head football coach to retire

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - After a legendary career, the Spartan football’s head coach Bob DeMeyer has decided to retire.

DeMeyer has spent the last 18 years with the Superior High School football program.

Over his 33 years of coaching, he has worked in various roles including head coach of Northwestern in 2005 before heading to Superior.

In his 19 years as a head coach, DeMeyer had 86 career wins, 80 of which came from the Spartans.

He also led Superior to a Big Rivers Conference championship in 2014 and to eight trips to the playoffs (2007-08, 2012-16, 2019), the most of any coach in program history.

It was not stated when the search will begin to fill his position.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.