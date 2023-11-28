Northern Lights Express stalled until federal funding approved

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sen. Jen McEwen led a virtual town hall meeting Monday with other state lawmakers and the Department of Transportation, providing updates on the Northern Lights Express.

“The NLX is a proposed passenger train service between Minneapolis and Duluth,” said MnDOT State Planning Director Greg Mathis. “It operates four rides each way, so four northbound, four southbound each day. And it would have about two and a half hour travel.”

Each ride will cost around $35 each way.

The 155-mile long project was given $194.7 million by state lawmakers in May.

However, this still only accounts for 20% of the funding. The rest will need to come from Federal Grants, which MnDOT applied for in March.

“The first is the Corridor Identification and Development program, or Core ID for short,” said Mathis. “And that funds will be called project development. We also applied to the federal state partnership program for interstate passenger rail and that program funds capital projects.”

There is still no word back on the grants, meaning the project has been put on another pause.

“We are waiting to hear on the federal monies, so stay tuned for that,” said Sen. Jen McEwen. “It sounds to me like from the various stakeholders that that is going to determine a lot about timing and how the project proceeds.”

Many of the next steps require looking back at previously approved aspects of the project.

One of these is the environmental reviews that MnDOT approved in 2018. Although many citizens are concerned, Mathis said it is not as big of a setback as they may believe.

“No permits were issued back then,” said Mathis, “That work is several years old, conditions potentially change. We just need to go back and update some of those materials.”

As more updates come in, Sen. McEwen said she will make sure they remain public knowledge.

“We’ve done our part as best we can here in the state of Minnesota and locally,” said McEwen. “We’ll keep doing that. And my office and I know our delegation is very committed to making sure that the public is kept in the loop that every step of the way.”

MnDOT will soon launch a website that will have all of the latest updates on the Northern Lights Express.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.