New Caribou Coffee to open in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new Caribou Coffee location is opening up in Hermantown next week.

A new Caribou cabin will open on Monday, December 4 near the intersection of La Vaque Road and Highway 53.

Caribou cabins are just under 600 square feet with drive-thru and pick-up windows only (no interior seating).

According to officials, the compact design was engineered to scale efficiency and guest experience while maintaining the quality of Caribou’s signature handcrafted beverages.

Customers can order all their favorite drinks from Caribou Coffee’s extensive list of handcrafted beverages, including the Holiday menu.

Caribou’s food menu will also be available including breakfast sandwiches and bakery.

There will be a grand opening celebration at the new Hermantown location on Friday, Dec. 8.

Caribou Perks members in the Hermantown area should check their account for an exclusive BOGO 50% off offer on handcrafted beverages when ordering ahead using the Caribou Coffee app on Friday and throughout the weekend.

Additionally, for every visit during the grand opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday), $1 will be donated to the Minnesota-North Dakota chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, to provide care and support to affected families through education, programs, and outreach.

The new Caribou cabin is located at 5112 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown, MN.

They will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

