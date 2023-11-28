Light snow for some, mild temperatures overnight

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of some light scattered snow showers. The International Border and Arrowhead will have the best chance of light snow accumulating to less than an inch. Tonight there will be some lingering flurries. Lows will be in the teens and lower 20′s, but generally warming slowly tonight under southerly flow.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with westerly winds 10-15mph. Overnight the skies will be mostly clear with lows in the teens and 20′s.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with northwest winds 5-15mph.

FRIDAY: Friday we will see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 30′s with southwest winds.

