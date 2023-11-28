Holding On To History: old brewery building in Tower gets new owner

TOWER, MN. (Northern News Now) - This concrete bunker looming over the Tower-Soudan skyline is the last vestige of the Iron Range Brewing Association. It was founded in 1892 by the same man who started Fitger’s in Duluth.

“A guy named Michael Fink started the brewery and he was only there two years.” said Richard Hanson of the Tower-Soudan Historical Society.

The brewery building is long gone. The massive monolith that still stands is the ice-house built around 1901. It was used to lager beer in the days before refrigeration.

“It’s got double walls and you could fill it with ice and that ice would stay all summer.” said Andy Larson, a former member of the Tower-Soudan Historical Society.

After Michael Fink left the scene, the brewery was taken over by Irish immigrant George Hunter. It’s said his Irish style beer was a big hit on the Vermilion Range. And, news reports from 1900 indicate that Hunter was also instrumental in getting nearby Virginia’s brewery off the ground. But, the good times stopped rolling in March of 1918 when St. Louis County adopted prohibition early.

“They tried bottling seltzer, too, they bottled seltzer for several of the hotels in town.” said Hanson.

The Iron Range Brewing Association went out of business in 1920. In 1955, the building began a new life as Margie’s Iron Ore Bar. It was a lot of work to blast windows and doors into the three foot thick walls.

“I heard they had miners come in that knew that stuff and they put the holes in.” said Hanson.

The Iron Ore Bar was quite a popular place until owner Margie Lakoskey passed away at 90 in 2011.

“There’s a reason they call it the Iron Ore Bar because the whole bar is made out of iron ore, huge chunks, little chunks.” said Victoria Carlson, a business owner on Tower’s main street.

Today, George Hunter’s descendant Clint Macfarlane makes a stout in Hunter’s honor at Castle Danger in Two Harbors. The building in Tower has recently been purchased by developers from St. Paul. Some locals hope a microbrewery moves into the historic ice-house.

“That’s what I always thought should be done, it would just be so appropriate!” said Hanson.

