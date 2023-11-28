Duluth East head boys’ soccer coach steps down after 6 years

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After six years with the Greyhounds, boys’ soccer head coach Corey Bachand is stepping down.

Bachand is leaving a 104-26-6 record with the Duluth East team.

During his 38 years, he previously coached at various levels for Wisconsin-Superior, Duluth Marshall, and Superior High Schools.

In 2018 and 2021, Bachand was named MSHSL Coach of the Year.

Additionally, he coached the Area All-Star Game, and advanced to State three times in 2018 (2nd Place and Top Twenty-Five National Ranking), in 2020 (Section Runner-up), and in 2021 (3rd Place).

“The Duluth East High School has been very fortunate to have Corey Bachand lead our program over the past six years, he has dedicated a tremendous amount of time and effort to running an exceptional soccer program,” said Shawn Roed, East Activities Director. “He strived to win but always had a focus on going above and beyond that to teach and instill confidence in his players.”

Duluth East will start the search for a new coach in early 2024.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.