Duluth East head boys' soccer coach steps down after 6 years

Corey Bachand
Corey Bachand(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After six years with the Greyhounds, boys’ soccer head coach Corey Bachand is stepping down.

Bachand is leaving a 104-26-6 record with the Duluth East team.

During his 38 years, he previously coached at various levels for Wisconsin-Superior, Duluth Marshall, and Superior High Schools.

In 2018 and 2021, Bachand was named MSHSL Coach of the Year.

Additionally, he coached the Area All-Star Game, and advanced to State three times in 2018 (2nd Place and Top Twenty-Five National Ranking), in 2020 (Section Runner-up), and in 2021 (3rd Place).

“The Duluth East High School has been very fortunate to have Corey Bachand lead our program over the past six years, he has dedicated a tremendous amount of time and effort to running an exceptional soccer program,” said Shawn Roed, East Activities Director. “He strived to win but always had a focus on going above and beyond that to teach and instill confidence in his players.”

Duluth East will start the search for a new coach in early 2024.

