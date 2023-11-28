Congdon parents speak out against new door policy, district leaders defend decision

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Parents at a Duluth elementary school are speaking out after a change they feel is jeopardizing their students’ safety.

Many parents who have children who attend Congdon Park Elementary School are used to a standard procedure when dropping off their children: locked front vestibule doors.

“It’s been a very effective system and it’s really created that sense of security that nobody can just come in,” said Jennifer Garland, a parent of two Congdon Elementary School students.

When you enter Congdon, you walk in one door and into a vestibule, then you open another door to get into the front office.

Normally, both of those doors were locked, but last week Superintendent John Magas announced a change.

“We found out it had been mandated the doors would no longer be locked here at Congdon Park Elementary School,” said Garland.

The change means the first door will be unlocked, but the second door will still be locked. From there, parents would have to be buzzed into the front office by administration.

About 200 parents and teachers at Congdon don’t support the change, which led them to sign a petition asking the school district to reconsider for their students’ safety.

“Because this school has single-pane glass, it has a wide-open lobby where the kindergarteners spend a lot of time during the day, it doesn’t have a security officer, or metal detectors,” said Garland.

Following the concern from parents, Magas attended Monday’s PTA meeting to explain that the mandate is the already-existing policy at the district’s other elementary schools.

“I understand where that passion comes from, but really we are just asking Congdon to follow the basic procedures we follow in all of our schools,” said Magas.

At the meeting, Magas says the vestibule was actually added with safety in mind, including to help keep students and parents out of the elements.

“That basically was a taxpayer investment of millions of dollars to allow for that because we want to make sure that you’re balancing safety and welcoming schools,” said Magas.

The parents, teachers, and school district leaders are still hoping to come to a compromise following the PTA meeting.

“We would like the door to be relocked until we all have a chance to have a discussion and some input on the issue,” said Garland.

Due to Monday being a PTA meeting, no decisions were made.

Magas did say he will continue to listen to parent concerns and try to work with school leaders on finding solutions.

He also added Duluth Police and school resource officers examined the change and they did not feel it would jeopardize safety.

