City by City: Superior, Minnesota, Two Harbors

Superior, WI- The Merry Little Book Sale Fundraiser will be held the first weekend in December at the Superior Public Library. The annual event will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Books being sold will be books that have been donated throughout the year. Books will range from new releases, best sellers, cookbooks, and more. In addition to the book sale, there will be a quilt raffle, live music, and a visit from Santa. All proceeds will support library services and programming.

Minnesota- As the winter ice fishing season begins, limits are changing on two popular lakes. The walleye limit on Upper Red Lake will decrease from five to four. Of those four, only one can be over 17 inches. The limit will remain at one for anglers on Lake Mille Lacs. That one fish must be between 21 and 23 inches or over 28. The DNR sets these regulations after the fall population assessments.

Two Harbors, MN- Patti Johnson will host an open house event at her art studio on Saturday, December 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be wall art for sale as well as ornaments, vases, and more. There will also be paint-pour demonstrations. All are welcome to attend.

