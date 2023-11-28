After a cold start, temperatures rebound Tuesday with some light snow

By Tony Nargi
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUESDAY: Today will start off chilly but temperatures recover as a SW breeze at 10-20 MPH warms us up to the mid 20′s with some light snow across Northern Minnesota resulting in T-1″ of snow. Snow tapers off by the evening time.

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will be mild with high’s in the mid to upper 30′s across the region with partly cloudy skies and winds out of the W at 5-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be seasonable with high’s in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s as a cold front moves through, giving us NW winds at 10-15 MPH and some flurries across the south shore.

