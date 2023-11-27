UMD’s Kyle Walljasper nominated for 2023 Harlon Hill Trophy

Kyle Walljasper
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One UMD sophomore has been nominated for the 2023 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year.

Quarterback Kyle Walljasper was one of 38 nominees across the country for the award.

The Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill, former University of North Alabama standout, who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before playing in the NFL with the Chicago Bears.

Walljasper, from Fond du Lac, WI, had a breakout season for the Bulldogs in 2023 with 39 total touchdowns.

This tied him for the second most touchdowns in a single season in program history.

Walljasper ran for 1,073 yards and 16 touchdowns while passing for 1,580 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He also added one touchdown reception.

While leading the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) with his 16 rushing touchdowns across all positions, Walljasper also posted a league-best 9.3 points per game average over the entire season.

In addition, in eight games he scored three or more touchdowns, five of which he accounted for four or more.

Sports information directors at the 161 NCAA Division II football-playing institutions nominate and vote on the award.

The 38 initial candidates will be placed on regional ballots and the top two players from each of the four NCAA regions will advance to the national ballot.

The winner of the award will be announced on Friday, December 15, and will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The group of 38 candidates includes 17 quarterbacks, eight running backs, five defensive linemen, three linebackers, two defensive backs, two wide receivers, and an offensive lineman, and features 19 seniors, 11 juniors, and eight sophomores.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s body found
Lake effect snow will last through at least Monday for the Snow Belt.
Snow to end in Minnesota but pick up on the South Shore
Enger Lofts and Marketplace holds Small Business Saturday event.
Enger Lofts Hotel & Marketplace welcomes pop-up vendors for Small Business Saturday event
The Beatles, Stones and Taylor Swift are leading an uptick in interest in vinyl records.
Vinyl revival lures new record store to Duluth
Virginia First Responders hold Stuff the Ambulance Event.
Virginia cops, firefighters and EMT’s stuff an ambulance with toys for the Salvation Army

Latest News

Taytum Rhoades
Taytum Rhoades named NSIC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week
Minnesota Timberwolves centers Rudy Gobert (27) and Karl-Anthony Towns (32) talk in the first...
Anthony Edwards scores 24 points, Timberwolves rout Grizzlies 119-97
Portland Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Damian...
Bucks overcome 26-point deficit to beat Trail Blazers in Lillard’s 1st game against former team
Second game of series between No. 9 UMD and No. 2 Colgate ends in tie