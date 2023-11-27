UMD’s Kyle Walljasper nominated for 2023 Harlon Hill Trophy

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One UMD sophomore has been nominated for the 2023 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year.

Quarterback Kyle Walljasper was one of 38 nominees across the country for the award.

The Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill, former University of North Alabama standout, who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before playing in the NFL with the Chicago Bears.

Walljasper, from Fond du Lac, WI, had a breakout season for the Bulldogs in 2023 with 39 total touchdowns.

This tied him for the second most touchdowns in a single season in program history.

Walljasper ran for 1,073 yards and 16 touchdowns while passing for 1,580 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He also added one touchdown reception.

While leading the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) with his 16 rushing touchdowns across all positions, Walljasper also posted a league-best 9.3 points per game average over the entire season.

In addition, in eight games he scored three or more touchdowns, five of which he accounted for four or more.

Sports information directors at the 161 NCAA Division II football-playing institutions nominate and vote on the award.

The 38 initial candidates will be placed on regional ballots and the top two players from each of the four NCAA regions will advance to the national ballot.

The winner of the award will be announced on Friday, December 15, and will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The group of 38 candidates includes 17 quarterbacks, eight running backs, five defensive linemen, three linebackers, two defensive backs, two wide receivers, and an offensive lineman, and features 19 seniors, 11 juniors, and eight sophomores.

