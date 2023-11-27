Two people displaced in Ashland duplex fire

ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - Two residents have been displaced after a duplex caught on fire on Friday.

On Friday, Nov. 24 at approximately 9:39 p.m. the Ashland Fire Department responded to a two-story duplex fire at 711 1/2 3rd Street East in Ashland.

According to officials, crews forced entry into the building to fight the fire internally.

All of the building’s windows and doors were still intact as the fire vented from the east side of the second floor.

Another crew fought the fire externally from the second floor.

When they made entry, they discovered the fire was coming from the attic.

Officials say they were unsuccessful in putting out the fire internally so they switched to an external attack.

Over the next few hours, they cut access holes into the building to gain access to the void space between the two different roof structures.

Xcel Energy also removed a power line so crews could safely access the roof.

Due to this, 17 residences lost power for over three hours.

Two people were displaced because of the fire.

The Salvation Army provided temporary lodging, clothing, and food vouchers for the individuals.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.