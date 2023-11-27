Taytum Rhoades named NSIC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Taytum Rhoades
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A University of Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball player has been named the NSIC’s Player of the Week for the sport.

Graduate student guard, Taytum Rhoades, was named for the first time this season.

Rhoades averaged 17.7 points per game over the Bulldogs’ undefeated week.

She also averaged 6.3 rebounds per game, 4.0 assists per game, and 2.0 blocks per game.

Rhoades shot 20-34 (.588) from the field and 9-10 from the free throw line over all three games.

In addition, she scored 22 points against Minnesota State and 21 points against Michigan Tech.

The No. 25 ranked women’s basketball team will play at home on Saturday and Sunday against Wayne State and Augustana.

