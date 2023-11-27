Spirit Mountain opens for ‘soft launch’ Sunday due to warm weather

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Due to a warmer-than-average November, Spirit Mountain started their snow-makers later than usual.

The resort was set to open on Black Friday, but they instead spent the day making snow.

On Sunday, they opened for a soft launch.

“It’s been awesome out there, though it is only just one hill, but I can’t complain,” snowboarder Wes Lindstrom said.

While not all runs are rideable, officials wanted to open sooner rather than later.

“I think that the die-hards are absolutely antsy,” General Manager Ryan Abel said. “People are just excited to get out on the slopes.”

For now, Spirit is relying almost entirely on manmade snow.

The recent dip in temperatures allowed them to cover a few slopes and they’re hoping the cold snap keeps up.

“That ideal temperature for us is 25 and under,” Abel said.

The 10-day forecast doesn’t look particularly promising, with multiple highs above freezing.

While it might be a while before Spirit Mountain reaches full snow coverage, the patrons remain hopeful.

“Give it a month or two. It’s Minnesota, I’m not too worried,” Lindstrom said.

For the early season, Spirit Mountain will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Their hours are expected to expand later this winter.

