Residents displaced after house fire in Cloquet, 1 cat rescued

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Residents have been displaced after a fire engulfed their attic over the weekend.

At around 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Cloquet Area Fire District responded to a house fire at 729 Larch Street in Cloquet.

According to officials, when responders arrived the attic was fully engulfed with smoke, and flames were coming from the roof.

Crews put water on the fire from the exterior and gained entry to extinguish the fire from inside the residence completely.

It’s stated firefighters worked for approximately three hours to confine the bulk of the damage to the attic area.

Damage to the first floor was attributed to mostly smoke, and fire suppression efforts.

No word on how many people were in the home at the tome, but there were no reported injuries.

It was added that one of the three cats was able to be rescued. The other two are assumed to have exited on their own.

The residents will be temporarily displaced while the investigation is conducted and throughout clean up.

The cause and origin of the fire is unknown.

